DC Bomb Threat Suspect Taking New Medication, Will Remain in Jail

The North Carolina man accused of a bomb threat that shuttered Capitol Hill last week will remain in the D.C. jail for at least another month to assess whether new medication has an impact on a mental health condition.

Floyd Roseberry appeared at a D.C. federal court hearing Wednesday. He is charged with two federal felonies: attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and of an explosive device.

Roseberry is accused of threatening to have a bomb in his pickup truck, triggering a standoff outside the Library of Congress Thursday. He also is accused of producing a live feed of the standoff on Facebook, talking about his objections to the 2020 presidential election.

The incident forced the closure of much of Capitol Hill and the evacuation of some buildings.

Roseberry has yet to enter a plea in the case because last week he told a judge he’d been off his medication, including what he called his “mind medication.”

Roseberry told the judge Wednesday he’s on a new regimen while in custody. His case remains on hold until his medication and competency are cleared up.

On a phone call with News4, Roseberry’s wife said her husband left their home and said he was going on a fishing trip. She said she had no idea he was headed to D.C.

He recently became more politically active and voted for the first time in his life for ex-President Donald Trump, she said. She said her husband was deeply upset by the results of the 2020 election and also faced mental health issues.

Roseberry's wife told me that her husband left North Carolina last night and said he was going on a fishing trip. She says her husband has been upset of the result of the Presidential election and voted for the first time in his life for President Trump

Roseberry drove a black pickup truck onto a sidewalk in front of the Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress, on 1st Street SE, at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, police said. Officers responded to a disturbance call.

The Library of Congress and three Capitol office buildings were evacuated as police investigated.

FBI Washington Field Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and D.C. police responded to the scene, along with numerous firetrucks and Capitol Police vehicles. Police sent snipers to the area.

Roseberry finally got out of the truck and climbed away after about five hours, before 2:30 p.m., and the area reopened about 4:30 p.m.

There were few lawmakers and staffers in the Capitol complex. Some staffers were seen calmly walking out of the area at the direction of authorities.

It was the first time Capitol office buildings were evacuated since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police and D.C. police have been on high alert since the insurrection.

Officer Billy Evans died in an attack outside the Capitol in April. A man rammed into officers at a barricade and then jumped out of the car with a knife.