David Beckham announced his new role as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation with new photos posing with King Charles III.

Beckham shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, June 2. The post included several photos of the former soccer star posing with the king during a recent visit to Highgrove Gardens.

In the first frame, Beckham appeared to be laughing while Charles smiled next to him as they posed side-by-side. The second frame featured another photo of the two together, this time with both men smiling at the camera head on.

Beckham shared a statement about his role as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation in a press release, noting that he was “excited” to be working with the foundation and to “have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.”

Beckham also included a personal moment he shared with the king, adding, “It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips!”

What is David Beckham’s role with The King’s Foundation?In the press release, Beckham shared initial details about his role as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, which was established in order to provide “holistic solutions to challenges facing the world today,” according to the foundation’s website.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature,” he said.

Beckham noted that he has “developed a love for the countryside” and shared that he was on a “personal mission” to expand his knowledge of “rural skills.”

Kristina Murrin, Chief Executive of The King’s Foundation, added in the press release, “We look forward to working with David over the coming months and years, to share the good work of the Foundation with a wider audience.”

In addition to meeting with Charles at Highgrove Gardens, Beckham had the opportunity to witness some of the foundation’s educational programs at on-site workshops, including students enrolled in embroidery and woodworking courses.

Over the decades, Beckham has kept close ties to the royal family, including attending both Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding.

In 2003, he received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire title (OBE) from the late Queen Elizabeth II and met her several more times, including at the Young Leaders awards ceremony in June 2018. After the queen’s death in September 2022, Beckham waited in line for 12 hours with the public to pay his respects.

