Dallas police say they were called to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police only confirmed receiving the call at about 1 p.m. and have not confirmed whether a shooting has taken place or if there are any injuries.

A parent who spoke with NBC 5 said his daughter is a student at the school and that she said she heard five gunshots. He said when he talked to her, she was still inside the school and that it was locked down.

The call is active and there is a large presence of police officers and firefighters at the school. From Texas Sky Ranger, students were outside being led through the parking lot and away from the school. The students were not running and appeared calm.

In April 2024, a student was injured after being shot in the leg while inside a classroom at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Following that incident, students held a protest as they demanded answers about how someone was able to bring a gun inside with security and metal detectors at the doors. District officials later discovered there was a broken metal detector at the school.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.