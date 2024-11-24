Potter's House founder T.D. Jakes has ‘slight health incident' during service

Sunday morning during an hour-long sermon, Bishop T.D. Jakes had "a slight health incident" while on stage during the church service, according to The Potter's House of Dallas.

Bishop Jakes, who founded The Potter's House in 1996, has more than 30,000 members with several campuses in North Texas.

While he was on the pulpit at the main campus on Sunday in Southern Dallas, after his "powerful hour-long message" he began to pray when he experienced a medical emergency on the stage.

Part of the service was recorded from the live stream and posted to social media.

In the video, Bishop Jakes is heard praying, "Oh Lord, my strength, my Redeemer, let him go in Peace." Immediately after he becomes quiet, lowers the microphone and begins to exhibit shaking. People, appearing to be church elders and staff, rushed the stage to support him before the video cuts off.

"I had a chance to sit and watch it online and [I am] heartbroken and devastated to see that," said DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor.

Proctor's been a member of the church for more than a decade and said she personally knows Bishop Jakes. She was watching the Sunday service online before attending an event. Proctor said right after the medical situation happened, someone came into the event to inform her.

"I absolutely love Bishop he has again left such an indelible mark on my life, he's changed countless lives, so we're all standing in faith for his full recovery," said Proctor.

According to a post made on X, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health incident following an hour-long message he gave on stage. He received immediate medical attention and is in stable condition, according to the post.

The specifics of the health incident have not been released.

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical… pic.twitter.com/QupVK29mQd — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) November 24, 2024

The statement went on to thank the community for its outpouring of love, prayers and support.

"He's invested so much into each of us and into our spiritual growth and our development and leaders. So now it's our time to do the same for him and to keep him lifted up in prayer," said Proctor.

Jakes, who is also a motivational speaker and author of several books, is also known for his contributions outside of the church walls.

The 67-year-old has created many programs in the community including the T.D. Jakes Foundation STEAM Academy in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks to expose students to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

He was honored in 2022 for the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

According to The Potter's House website, Jakes has advised presidents and was a featured speaker at the inauguration of former President Barack Obama in 2009.

Jakes has millions of followers on social media.

Those who follow his teachers are now leaning on their faith to wish him well after the senior pastor's health scare on Sunday.

"We know there's nothing too hard for God, so the outpouring of love and prayers from DeSoto and beyond again just shows us how much he really has impacted the entire world," said Proctor.