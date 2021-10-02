Texas Newlyweds Offer Reward for Return of Stolen Wedding Photos

Newlyweds in Texas and a wedding photographer from Alabama are hoping someone in California can help reunite them with their stolen wedding pictures.

Alexandria Headley and Tyler Hamel got married in Alabama on Sept. 4, 2021.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They were thrilled with the sampling of wedding photos Ashtynn Bree Photography sent.

That excitement turned to dread when the wedding photographer came to San Francisco for a job and her car was broken into at Alamo Square.

During an engagement shoot, last week thieves broke into Ashtynn Wilhite's car, taking off with camera gear, laptops and hard drives.

The Alabama wedding pictures and all the backups of moments like first dances and Headley's grandmother giving her a penny for her shoe were gone.

Wilhite says she can replace her gear, but the photos on a hard drive and in an SD card can't be replaced.

The newlyweds are crushed that pictures of older relatives who traveled from around the country are gone.

The couple now lives in Dallas, and they're offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the pictures.