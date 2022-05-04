jerry jones

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Involved in Minor Car Accident in Dallas

Police in Dallas confirmed officers worked a two-vehicle accident and one person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure

NBC 5 Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident Wednesday night in Dallas NBC 5 has confirmed.

Police in Dallas confirmed officers worked a two-vehicle accident at Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street and one person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Dallas police say it is not their practice to give the names of people involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

NBC 5 independently confirmed Jones was involved in an accident. It is said to be minor and he is reportedly doing fine.

No other information is available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing situation. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

jerry jonesDallasDallas Cowboys
