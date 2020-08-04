Husband of DA Charged With Pulling Gun on Protesters in LA

Misdemeanor assault charges have been filed against Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's husband for allegedly pointing a handgun out his front door and ordering a group of protesters to leave his Granada Hills property in March.

David Allan Lacey, 66, was charged Monday with three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm involving the March 2 run-in with demonstrators, according to Politico, which first reported the charges filed by the California Attorney General's Office.

"My client and I are disappointed that the Attorney General's Office felt that the conduct at issue amounted to criminal behavior. We disagree entirely with their assessment, but we have the utmost faith in the justice system, and we are confident that the correct result will be reached. At this time we are not going to comment on the facts of the case, except to say that my client's human instinct is forever and always to protect his wife and his family and to keep them safe from physical harm. We look forward to all relevant facts coming to light," said attorney Sam Tyre, who represents David Lacey.

His wife -- who is seeking her third term as the county's top prosecutor -- is facing a runoff election in November with former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon.

Pressure is increasing for local leaders to pull endorsements for LA County's District Attorney, Jackie Lacey. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2020.

The protest occurred before sunrise on March 2 and David Lacey was seen on video pointing a handgun out the front door of the couple's home and ordering Black Lives Matter protesters to leave the property. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Members of Black Lives Matter who took part in the protest immediately condemned the actions of David Lacey. Activist Jasmyne Cannick posted the video online and circulated links to it via email to local media outlets.

Black Lives Matter has repeatedly protested against Jackie Lacey, criticizing her for what they see as a failure to hold law enforcement officers accountable for shootings of Black suspects, and accusing her of failing to meet with them to discuss the issue.

David Lacey is heard on the video ordering protesters off of his porch, as he points the gun out the front door. Protesters can be heard asking to see Jackie Lacey, prompting her husband to again order the group off of his property.

One of the group's members, Melina Abdullah, who is listed as one of the alleged victims in the complaint, said the protesters were off the Laceys' porch in less than 60 seconds.

Jackie Lacey said later that morning that her husband acted out of fear and is "profoundly sorry'' for his actions.

She said she has been repeatedly threatened and harassed at public appearances while serving as district attorney, and she believes Black Lives Matter is more interested in trying to embarrass her than have a productive conversation about issues.

Abdullah insisted that Lacey's house was not off-limits given that the district attorney is a public official and that BLM has never threatened her.

Lacey received 49% of the vote in the March 3 primary election, falling short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff.