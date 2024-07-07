Chicago Cubs

Cubs pitcher breaks hand after punching Wrigley Field wall

Brewer yielded three runs in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Angels

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Colten Brewer has been placed on the injured list by the team after he punched a wall and broke his hand after leaving Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Brewer was visibly frustrated after giving up three runs in the third inning of the 7-0 loss and punched a wall at Wrigley Field, breaking his non-pitching hand.

Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list, and his spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Cubs prospect Hunter Bigge.

Brewer came into the game after starter Kyle Hendricks left the contest with lower back tightness. Brewer committed a throwing error with no outs and a runner on first, then yielded an RBI single to catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Zach Neto then notched an RBI single, and O’Hoppe would later score on a throwing error by Cubs catcher Tomas Nido. Brewer was removed from the game after hitting Nolan Schanuel with a pitch, having retired only two batters.

Brewer has appeared in 16 games with the Cubs this season, with a 5.66 ERA in 20.2 innings.

In 13 total appearances this season, primarily with Triple-A Iowa, Bigge has an ERA of 1.32, with 22 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of work.

He has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings with the Iowa Cubs this season.

