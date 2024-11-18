Royal Caribbean Cruises

Cruise ship hit by storm near Spain returns to Miami after passenger injured

The Explorer of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Las Palmas last week so the passenger could get additional medical care.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was delayed for several days after a passenger was hurt during a storm near Spain finally arrived in Miami.

The Explorer of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Las Palmas last week so the passenger could get additional medical care, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Photos from passengers showed the mess caused by the weather in the ship's dining areas and casino.

The ship left Barcelona on Nov. 2 and was scheduled to arrive in Miami on Nov. 14, but it instead completed its journey on Sunday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This article tagged under:

Royal Caribbean CruisesMiamiCruises
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us