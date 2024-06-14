Oregon

Crews rescue 30 people trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride

All riders were being medically evaluated following the incident.

By The Associated Press

Portland Fire and Rescue
Portland Fire and Rescue via X

Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people Friday after they were stuck for about half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.

Portland Fire and Rescue said on the social platform X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The ride, called AtmosFEAR, operates like a pendulum, with the capacity to swing riders completely upside down.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Chris Ryan and his wife, from nearby Gresham, were at the park for his birthday. He told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that they had just been planning to ride AtmosFEAR when they saw it was stuck and heard people saying, “Oh my God, they are upside down.”

They decided to walk away because of "how scary the situation was,” he said. They eventually got on the Ferris wheel and heard a loudspeaker announcement that the park was closed and that people should evacuate.

The park did not immediately return a voicemail left after business hours seeking comment.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Animals and Wildlife 42 seconds ago

Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo calf

Kentucky 4 hours ago

Remains found hidden in Kentucky home of 8-month-old girl missing since April

Oaks Park first opened in 1905. Its website says it offers a “uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that has delighted generations of Northwesterners.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oregon
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us