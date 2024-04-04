Cramer's Lightning Round: Palo Alto Networks is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GitLab: "I didn't like that last quarter...I went over it with a fine tooth comb. There was nothing there that made me feel terrific about a high multiple stock."

Snap: "Snapchat did not have a good quarter."

Blackstone: "We are in a tougher tape than we were, the stock is only down five points from its high...I'm trying to figure out where I can make a stand, and the stand is not reached at 126."

Rocket Companies: "You do not want to be in that stock, it is time to 'ka-ching, ka-ching.'"

Palo Alto Networks: "Time to buy."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks.

