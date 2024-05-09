Cramer's Lightning Round: AMD is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Advanced Micro Devices: "Lisa Su's doing a terrific job...Let's do some buying."
Southern Copper Corp.: "That is a very good company...I would not necessarily purchase some here, I would like it to come down a little."
Corsair Gaming: "Corsair is a second-rate Logitech."
Starwood Property Trust: "...I wouldn't own it."
XPO: "...The stock is really good, the company is really good. I would own it."
