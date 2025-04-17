Animals

Cows on the moo-ve caught on video exploring Pennsylvania town after escaping farm

One cow named Grace remained on the run for a few hours.

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A herd of cows were captured on camera on Wednesday afternoon roaming around Pennsylvania's Bucks County after escaping from a local dairy farm.

One of the co-owners of Curly Hill Farm in Doylestown, Annette Canalichio Worthington, said that they had just relocated the fencing on the farm.

Worthington explained that they believe their dairy cows got spooked by the gusty winds on Wednesday and ran through the newly placed fence that they weren't expecting to be there.

Once the cows escaped, they split up into two groups with one group exploring a nearby development and the other going into a patch of woods.

Both groups of cows were eventually rounded up and brought back to their home, but one cow named Grace remained on the run for a few hours until she was finally found.

Video taken by Samantha Parent Clark and shared with NBC Philadelphia showed a herd of cows running through what looked like the edge of a parking lot.

Another video captured a cow named Taffy looking straight into a Ring camera on a neighbor's porch.

