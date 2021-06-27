SUTHERLAND SPRINGS

Court Tosses Lawsuits Against Gun Retailer in 2017 Texas Mass Killing

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors

First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs which has been turned into a memorial to honor those who died on November 12, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The inside of the church has been painted white with 26 white chairs placed around the room. On each chair is a single rose and the name of a shooting victim. The chairs are placed throughout the room at the location where the victim died. The memorial will be open to the public. Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during Sunday service at the church on November 5.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can't sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.

The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The gunman killed more than two dozen people when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The 26-year-old then killed himself during a chase after the shooting.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Miami-Dade County 8 hours ago

Crews Spend 5th Day Searching for Survivors at Surfside Collapse Site as Death Toll Reaches 10

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Disney Delays Test Cruise Over ‘Inconsistent' Virus Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors, where the shooter purchased a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic rifle that included a 30-round magazine, had appealed after two lower courts declined to dismiss lawsuits.

The Supreme Court agreed with Academy, and ruled the petitions were prohibited by the U.S. Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. The act protects retailers from lawsuits arising from criminal acts by third parties.

The lawsuits said that the shooter provided store clerks with a Colorado ID, and the U.S. Gun Control Act required Academy to comply with Colorado gun laws before approving the purchase. Colorado, however, prohibits the sale of magazines holding more than 14 rounds, while Academy sold the 26-year-old a rifle that came packaged with a 30-round magazine.

But the court said the sale was legal because the federal law applies only to the sale of firearms, not components.

Shooting survivors and relatives have also sued the U.S. Air Force, which failed to report a domestic violence conviction that would have prohibited the gunman from purchasing a firearm.

The shooter had been found guilty of assaulting his wife and stepson and was dishonorably discharged from the service in 2012, but Air Force officials failed to report the conviction to the FBI background check system despite a requirement to do so.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us