Couple Electrocuted After Attempting Viral Wood-Burning Art Technique

The figures are named after Georg Lichtenberg, who discovered them in 1777 while experimenting with static electricity

A Wisconsin couple was electrocuted attempting a popular, but dangerous wood-burning technique, law enforcement officials said.

The "fractal burning" technique creates lightning-like etchings by using jumper cables and disassembled microwave parts to run high-voltage electricity through a piece of wood soaked in a chemical solution.

It yields patterns known as Lichtenberg figures, named after the physicist Georg Lichtenberg who discovered them in 1777 while experimenting with static electricity.

