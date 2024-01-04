Costly kibble: Pittsburgh dog eats $4K stack of cash

A Pittsburgh dog is rolling in it, but not in the way you may be thinking.

According to his owners, Cecil, a 7-year-old goldendoodle, was a bit hungry and ate $4,000 in cash.

Clayton Law said he and his wife Carrie put an envelope with the cash on the kitchen table and were saving it for a home improvement project in their neighborhood of Point Breeze, Pittsburgh.

Carrie shared the funny although crazy story on Instagram and said, "This is Cecil. He has never done anything bad in his life... until he ate $4,000.

The couple was able to recover the cash-turned-expensive appetizer -- but it was easier said than done.

According to the Instagram video, the couple had to wait for Cecil to go to the bathroom in order to extricate the money -- the couple even tried gluing the pieces together.

They ended up recovering all the money except for $500 and Cecil, according to the owners, is doing well. Although he probably won't be getting any more stacks anytime soon.