Next time you shop at Costco, don't be surprised if you're asked to scan your membership card rather than showing it to the employee at the entrance.

When will Costco start scanning membership cards?

In the "coming months," the warehouse store will begin using scanning devices to verify membership cards upon entry.

Customers will be asked to scan their physical card or digital QR code, Costco said in a customer service update.

In January, a number of stores were testing the scanners, but over the next few months shoppers will see the change at more local warehouses.

Will customers need photo ID?

In addition to scanning your membership card, you may also be asked for identification.

"If your membership card does not have a photo, please be prepared to show your valid photo ID," Costco said.

Changes coming to membership prices

This scanning change comes after Costco announced an increase in membership prices just last month.

The new membership fees will take effect Sept. 1, bringing the Gold Star membership to $65 (an increase of $5) and the Executive membership to $130 (an increase of $10.)

In addition to shopping benefits, a Costco membership allows access to the company's gas stations, pharmacy, food court and more.

For more information on Costco's membership policies, click here.