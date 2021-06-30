Bill Cosby

Cosby Accusers Say They Are ‘Stunned' at Court's Decision to Let the Actor Go Free

“Stunned. No words. Just sick to my stomach,” Janice Baker-Kinney said.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sexual assault accusers said they are “stunned” and devastated after Pennsylvania’s highest court vacated Bill Cosby’s conviction Wednesday, allowing him to walk free after serving two years of his three- to 10-year prison sentence for allegedly drugging and molesting a former basketball coach.

“Stunned. No words. Just sick to my stomach,” Janice Baker-Kinney told NBC News. She is one of more than 60 women who accused the actor of allegations ranging from groping to sexual assault to rape, alleging that Cosby sexually assaulted her in Nevada in 1982.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baker-Kinney was one of several accusers who testified at his 2018 trial. On Wednesday, she tweeted her frustration with three words: "#RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST"

More Bill Cosby Coverage

Bill Cosby 16 hours ago

Bill Cosby's Case Explained: His Arrest, Conviction and Release

Bill Cosby 17 hours ago

Bill Cosby Walks Free After Sex Assault Conviction Overturned by Pa. Court

Cosby went to state prison following his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. The former basketball coach who was then working for Temple University testified that Cosby assaulted her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004 after she came to him for career advice.

Cosby has denied all wrongdoing and has previously stated his contact with Constand was consensual.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Bill CosbyPennsylvaniaAccusers
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us