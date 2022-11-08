Cornell University

Cornell Frat Parties Suspended After Students Reported Sexual Assault, Drugging

University officials said one student reported being sexually assaulted and at least four were reportedly drugged.

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

Frat parties were suspended at Cornell University after at least four students reported being drugged and one described being sexually assaulted at fraternity-affiliated off-campus houses, university President Martha Pollock and Ryan Lombardi, the vice president for student and campus life, said Monday in a joint statement.

The announcement came three days after the school's police department said in a statement that it had been notified of four incidents from Sept. 24 to Nov. 3, when students reported drinking little to no alcohol during parties but became "incapacitated."

No fraternities or suspects were named in the statement. The university police department and authorities in the city of Ithaca, where the Ivy League school of nearly 23,000 students is located, are investigating, the statement said.

