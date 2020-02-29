New Coronavirus Case in Chicago Area Confirmed by Health Officials

A third person in Illinois has tested positive for the coronavirus, Cook County and state health officials said in a news release Saturday.

The person, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized in isolation, health officials said. Additional details about the patient, including their condition and where they reside, weren't immediately available.

Tests conducted in Illinois came back with positive results for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, however the results have yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention.

Public health officials said they're working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

The state of Illinois also plans to ask the CDC to deploy a team for assistance.

In January, two Chicago residents, a husband and wife, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The wife had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, to care for a relative.

Both patients were treated at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and have since made a full recovery.

As a result of fears due to the coronavirus, Wall Street suffered its worst week since 2008. All the while, additional cases of the virus were confirmed in the U.S. Friday. NBC 5’s Patrick Fazio reports.

On Saturday, the new coronavirus claimed its first victim inside the U.S. as the White House announced additional travel restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread.

Earlier this month, Illinois became the first state to conduct its own tests for the coronavirus, allowing for quicker results.

At a news conference Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said as a precautionary measure, the state will expand to two additional testing labs in central and southern Illinois in the coming week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points Thursday, deepening a weeklong global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.

The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a statewide hotline for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, "to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case," Pritzker said. That number is 1 (800) 889-3931.