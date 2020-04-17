Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick Launches Coronavirus Relief Fund to Aid Black and Brown Communities

The former NFL quarterback donated $100,000, saying that communities of color “are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism.”

Colin Kaepernick
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback turned activist, has contributed $100,000 to a coronavirus relief fund aiding black and brown communities affected by the coronavirus, according to NBC News.

The fund was launched under Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” campaign, which will go toward food, shelter relief, education, personal protective equipment and incarcerated people to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and provide resources to underserved populations.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a video posted on his social media accounts Thursday.

Although most states haven’t disclosed racial and ethnic data on coronavirus infections, early reports in major U.S. cities like Chicago and Detroit suggest COVID-19 has disproportionately affected African American and Latino communities — many of which have pre-existing conditions, jobs that can’t be done remotely, and are less likely to trust their doctors.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus pandemic 14 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Virus Ravages NY Nursing Homes; Trump, Cuomo Spar Over Testing

stimulus checks 6 hours ago

Used a Tax-Prep Service? Your Stimulus Check May Be Delayed

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Colin Kaepernickcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us