What Happened to Claire? Irish Family Offers $35,000 Reward in NYC Death Mystery

An investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Queens woman originally from Ireland has gone global, with the woman's family overseas offering up a $35,000 reward for information in her case as local leads apparently sputter.

Claire McKenna, who lived in Astoria, was found unconscious and partially clothed, lying face down on the ground near a bush at 94th Avenue and 214th Street in Queens Village on Oct. 12, according to The New York Post. Police told the paper a passerby who stumbled upon the body called 911. It wasn't immediately clear how long she had been there.

According to the poster obtained by LMFM and other Irish media outlets, the McKenna family got a text from her the day before that, around 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. That message said “Help” and that her phone battery was dying, the poster shared by Irish media reads. It also says that video surveillance from Wednesday morning shows a man wearing a mask and dark clothes pushing McKenna’s body on a roller board and reportedly dumping it in the bush.

The poster claims that he pushed her body for five blocks and that other evidence was recovered at the scene, though the NYPD told the Post it couldn't confirm the reported video and text details.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The paper also said the city medical examiner's office has yet to determine a cause of death for McKenna. An email request to the office for updated autopsy information was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Handout

A service for the young woman was held over the weekend in Ireland, according to radio station LMFM.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the case is asked to contact the family’s attorney, Michael Santangelo, at 914-391-1823 or mgsesq@msn.com. Santangelo didn't immediately respond to an information request.