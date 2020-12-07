Havana Syndrome

CIA Officer Suffered Crippling Symptoms in Moscow. Was it ‘Havana Syndrome?'

A government-sponsored study found that similar cases were the result of directed energy. Some intelligence officials believe they were Russian attacks

Marc Polymeropoulos
NBC News

Over a 26-year career with the CIA, Marc Polymeropoulos recruited spies in the back allies of sketchy neighborhoods, chased terrorists across the Middle East and helped run operations against Russia, NBC News reports.

But nothing in his tenure scared him as much as the symptoms that knocked him flat in a hotel room in Moscow in December 2017.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Millions Turn to Food Banks; Biden Unveils Health Team

Pearl Harbor 4 hours ago

Pearl Harbor Ceremony to Honor Those Killed in 1941 Attack

“I couldn't stand up,” Polymeropoulos told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell in his first television interview. “I was falling over. I had an incredible sense of nausea and ringing in my ears. I was, frankly, terrified.”

He came to believe he was among the American diplomats and spies who suffered from the so-called Havana Syndrome, the mysterious affliction that first cropped up among officers at the American embassy in Cuba in 2016. Polymeropoulos became so debilitated from fatigue and chronic headaches that he retired from the CIA last year, still unsure of what exactly had hit him.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Havana SyndromeCIA
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us