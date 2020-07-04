Waterbury

Columbus Statue Decapitated in Waterbury, Conn. Amid Protests

The Waterbury Police are investigating a criminal mischief complaint involving damage to the Christopher Columbus statue Saturday.

The statue on Grand Street appears to have been beheaded.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

New Hampshire Jul 2

‘Middle of Nowhere': Arrest of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Shocks Small NH Town

WASHINGTON 9 hours ago

North Korea Says It Has No Plans for Talks With US

This comes after two groups stood outside city hall with two very different views on what the statue means just days before.

Two groups stood outside city hall with two very different views on what the statue means.

Protesters have been asking for the removal of the statue that stands outside of Waterbury's City Hall.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us