Taiwan

China Flies 38 Fighter Jets Near Taiwan, 6 Navy Vessels in the Area

Nineteen of the aircraft flew across the midline in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said.

By Huizhong Wu

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry said Friday, in the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.

Six navy vessels were also spotted in the area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as part of China's long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Nineteen of the aircraft flew across the midline in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included five SU-30 and two J-16 aircraft. One drone, a TB-001, circled the island, according to a diagram from the Defense Ministry.

Taiwan Apr 21

China's Foreign Minister Steps Up Threats Against Taiwan

Taiwan Apr 13

Germany Appeals for Efforts to Reduce Tensions Over Taiwan

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

China held exercises simulating the sealing off the island after the sensitive meeting April 5 between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TaiwanChina
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us