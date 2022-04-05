Delaware County

2-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills 4-Year-Old Girl at Pa. Gas Station: Police

The boy and girl were inside a vehicle parked at a gas pump at the Eagle Save Mart on the 900 block of Kerlin Street in Chester around 10:45 a.m.

A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 4-year-old girl at a gas station in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning, police said.

The boy was handling a gun which went off, shooting the 4-year-old girl. Adults on the scene immediately took the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Theodore Crumpler, a Chester resident, told NBC10 Philadelphia he's a friend of the girl's father.

"He went in the store. Usually he has someone pumping gas, which would be me or somebody else and I would watch the kids," Crumpler said. "But I wasn't here today. I'm so hurt that I wasn't here."

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer called the incident a tragic day for Delaware County.

"Everybody in the community of Chester and Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child," Stollsteimer said.

SkyForce10 captured Chester police vehicles at the gas station. Yellow crime scene tape stretched between two of the gas pumps.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact Detective Blanden at 610-447-8420.

This story is developing and will be updated.

