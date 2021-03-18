Child Dies in Accident Involving Peloton Treadmill, CEO Says

A child has died following "a tragic accident" on a Peloton treadmill, the company announced Thursday.

Peloton CEO John Foley released a letter on Thursday, citing the deadly accident and also issuing a warning.

"I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," Foley said. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."

While he didn't go into detail about what happened, Foley stressed the importance of safety when using the company's equipment.

"We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help," he said.

To prevent accidents, Peloton urges its users to follow all the safety warnings and instructions they provide, including the following:

Keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times. Before you begin a workout, double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear.

When you finish a workout on your Tread+, remove the safety key and store it out of reach of children and anyone else who should not be able to start the Tread+.

Consumers who want to contact Peloton may call its Member Support Team at 844-410-0141.