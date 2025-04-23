New York mascot battle escalates as Trump wades into ‘Chiefs' controversy

Having lost their legal battle in both state and federal courts, the Massapequa School Board appealed directly to President Donald Trump for help.

On social media, he answered their call, voicing support for their fight to keep the "Chiefs" mascot, turning a local school dispute into a national political flashpoint.

In 2023, the New York State Board of Regents voted to ban Native American mascots, logos and imagery in public schools. It is set to take effect on June 30. The state Education Department said they "were compelled to act because certain Native American names and images have been shown to perpetuate negative stereotypes that are demonstrably harmful to children."

Thirteen Long Island school districts have been affected — nine have already complied. Massapequa is one of the hold outs. They sued in state and federal court to keep their name and mascot, but they lost. Now, they are hoping Trump can help.

In a message on Truth Social, Trump called the Native American mascot ban "ridiculous" and an "affront to our great Indian population." He stated his support for the Massapequa Chiefs.

“Once a Chief, always a Chief,” said lifelong resident Kathy Annar, echoing a motto that’s defined the school’s identity for decades.

“I understand it’s tradition,” said Jeanine Denave of Massapequa. “But I’ve heard that the mascot is degrading to Native Americans. I can see both sides.”

The school board responded with enthusiasm, releasing a statement that read in part, "We are honored that President Trump has recognized our efforts and brought national attention to our cause. His support is a powerful affirmation of what we’re fighting for," to preserve "our community’s identity, traditions, First Amendment rights, and value in honoring Native Americans."

But the New York State Education Department swiftly pushed back saying "If members of the Massapequa Board of Education are genuinely interested in honoring and respecting Long Island’s Native American past, they should talk to the Indigenous people who remain on Long Island."

One of those voices is Adam Drexler — a Massapequa native, former Massapequa Chiefs hockey player and a member of the Chickasaw Nation.

“Running people onto the field wearing a headdress, is honoring them how?” Drexler asked, referring to the headdresses that some students wear at games and pep rallies.

“I don’t think this has to do with Native American culture and respect,” he added. “It’s about power, politics and being able to say and do what you want.”

Some residents welcomed Trump's involvement, like Mary Denaro, who said “I’m concerned about Massapequa, and I think we should keep the term. The term chief is honorific — it shows positive things.”

Others were surprised he stepped into the fray.

"I think President Trump has a lot more important things to do than weigh in on Massapequa,” said local resident Phil Ratner.

The state does permit schools to use Native American names and mascots if approved by local tribal leaders. NBC New York reached out to the Shinnecock Nation for comment, but did not receive a response.

The battle over the Chiefs name may come down to economics. The board president has said it could cost more than $1 million to rebrand the school if the name and mascot are changed.