Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Pictures

Thirty-five years after reactor no. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded and contaminated parts of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia with radioactive fallout, Ukrainian authorities are looking to cultivate the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone into a preserved monument in remembrance of the world's worst nuclear accident.

Ukrainian authorities want the zone to be considered for UNESCO World Heritage status, especially after a 2019 HBO dramatization bought the 1986 disaster back into modern focus and increased tourism to the area.

See how the site looks today.