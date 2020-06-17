DA to Announce Charging Decision in Death of Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta awaited a decision from prosecutors Wednesday on whether to bring charges against two white police officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back in a case that has unfolded as the U.S. grapples with widespread protests over the treatment of Black people.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night at a fast-food restaurant, was fired after the killing. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, was put on desk duty. Atlanta's police chief resigned over the shooting.

The fatal confrontation began when the officers found Brooks asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru and tried to handcuff and arrest him for being intoxicated.

Video of the scene from late Friday shows Brooks wrestling with two white officers, taking a Taser from one of them, running a short distance through the Wendy's parking lot, and then pointing the stun gun toward one. That officer shot him twice in the back, killing him.

Some observers said the officers had options other than to arrest Brooks, especially at a time when the coronavirus is making jails more dangerous.

“They could have easily waited and caught him later,” L. Chris Stewart, the Brooks family’s lawyer, said this week on NBC’s TODAY show. “It was just unnecessary.”

Timothy T. Williams Jr., a use-of-force expert who spent nearly three decades with the Los Angeles Police Department, said it's not that easy and called efforts to second-guess the decision to arrest Brooks Monday-morning quarterbacking.

“It’s not an open-and-shut case. The DA has a hell of a choice on his hands to deal with this case,” he said. “It’s a very complicated case.”

“You're trained to enforce the law. If there are laws being broken in front of you, you have an obligation, a legal obligation, to do what has to be done," he said.

Still, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on TODAY that "it didn't have to end that way," noting Brooks' initial interaction with the officers was "pleasant."

"And that’s what’s so frustrating, and quite frankly, it leaves us asking so many questions, because we do so many things in Atlanta we thought to get it right, and this went so terribly wrong," Bottoms said.

Bottoms is vowing to change police use-of-force policies in Atlanta, including making sure officers intervene in a situation where they see wrongdoing by a colleague, and officers will be required to receive continuous training in how to deescalate situations before the consequences become fatal.

Anger and frustration spilled into the streets of Atlanta over the weekend after another police shooting involving a Black man. Rayshard Brooks died from two shots to the back on Friday at a Wendy's, in a case ruled as a homicide by city authorities.

About 20 of Brooks’ children, siblings, cousins and other family members attended an emotional news conference Monday and called for changes in the criminal justice system.

"Not only are we hurt, we are angry,” Chassidy Evans, Brooks’ niece, said. “When does it stop? We’re not only pleading for justice. We’re pleading for change.”

Evans said there was no reason for her uncle “to be shot and killed like trash in the street for falling asleep in a drive-thru.”

"Rayshard has a family who loves him who would have gladly come and got him so he would be here with us today,” she said.

Relatives described Brooks as a loving father of three daughters and a stepson who had a bright smile and a big heart and loved to dance. His oldest daughter learned her father was slain while celebrating her eighth birthday with cupcakes and friends, wearing a special dress as she waited for Brooks to take her skating, said Justin Miller, an attorney for the family.

Law enforcement experts have been split on whether deadly force was warranted in this case.

Police generally can use deadly force if they reasonably believe their lives or the lives of others are in imminent danger. Legal rulings have recognized that officers are required to make split-second decisions, and they are given certain leeway under the law.

The question here is: Would a reasonable officer, fearful that the Taser could be used to incapacitate him, decide that deadly force was necessary to stop the threat?

While police generally consider Tasers in their own hands to be nonlethal weapons, Kevin Davis, a police officer in Ohio for nearly three decades who specializes in training, said that a stun gun in the wrong hands and pointed at the head, for example, could prove deadly or cause serious injury.

On the other side of the argument, Tasers have a reach of about 15 feet, so the officer could have tried to keep his distance. Also, it was a crowded parking lot, making it risky for an officer to fire his gun.

Could the officer have shot Brooks in the leg or somewhere else that wouldn't have been deadly? Police experts reject that idea, saying that officers facing what they believe is a deadly threat are trained to stop it cold, which usually means shooting at a person's torso.

In any case, “the notion that under these kinds of situations, when you’ve got a subject moving and you’re moving, and you’re going to shoot him in the leg? That’s preposterous. It’s just not realistic," Davis said.

Some experts say the real friction happened well before Brooks and the officers even met.

How they interacted was influenced by decades of racism and distrust between police and the Black community, said Kalfani Ture, a professor of criminal justice at Quinnipiac University and a former metro Atlanta police officer.

“Whether we like it or not, this society socializes us to see Black men in particular ... as potential threats, if not outright threats. And while it may appear to you and I watching this film that this is a very innocuous exchange, encounter, it’s filled with much just roiling beneath the surface,” Ture said.