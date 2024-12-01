Illinois

Chainsaw-wielding man shot by officers at assisted living center in Illinois

Witnesses said the man entered the facility just before police arrived and had begun to threaten residents with the chainsaw.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly threatened residents and staff of a suburban assisted living facility in St. Charles, Illinois, with a chainsaw on Sunday.

According to St. Charles police, the incident occurred at the River Glen of St. Charles facility in the 900 block of North 5th Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Police received a call of a man who was holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree on the property of the facility. Witnesses said the man then entered the facility just before police arrived and had begun to threaten residents with the chainsaw.

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect allegedly continued to threaten residents and officers with the chainsaw.

The suspect was then tased, and when he continued trying to go after others with the chainsaw, an officer opened fire, striking the individual.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a release from St. Charles police, residents of the facility and some of the responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting in accordance with state law and department policy.

River Glen of St. Charles released the following statement:

"This morning, an unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers. We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement. We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe.

The safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident.

We will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

