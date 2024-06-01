Idaho

Chad Daybell sentenced to death in ‘doomsday' killings of first wife and second wife's 2 children

The sentence was handed down Saturday, after an Idaho jury unanimously agreed that imposing the death penalty would be a just resolution to the triple-murder case

By The Associated Press

Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two youngest children in Idaho.

The sentence was handed down Saturday after an Idaho jury unanimously agreed that imposing the death penalty would be a just resolution to the triple-murder case. The sentence marks the end of a grim investigation that began with a search for two missing children in 2019. The next year their bodies were found buried in Daybell’s eastern Idaho yard.

Both Daybell and his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. They were also charged with conspiracy and murder for the death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

During a nearly two-month-long trial, prosecutors said Chad Daybell promoted unusual spiritual beliefs including apocalyptic prophecies and tales of possession by evil spirits in order to justify the killings.

