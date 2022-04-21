Florida Bride, Caterer Charged After Allegedly Lacing Wedding Food With Marijuana

Two central Florida woman found themselves behind bars after sheriff's deputies said they were involved with lacing food with marijuana at a February wedding.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the Feb. 19 wedding of 42-year-old Danya Glenny at a Longwood venue after receiving 911 calls.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing and before I went to bed that night, I actually slept in my car right on-site,” said Miranda Cady, one of the guests who fell ill.

One man who called 911 said he "felt like he had drugs inside him" and others thought their food had been laced with something.

"He's like, 'Are we stoned right now?' And everyone was just kind of looking around each other laughing and we absolutely were," Cady said. "We were high as a kite, out of our minds."

Glenny told deputies she had not laced the food with anything. Two months later, deputies said test results confirmed the food had been laced with marijuana.

Glenny and the wedding's caterer, 31-year-old Joycelyn Bryant, were arrested and charged with reckless tampering, culpable negligence and possessing marijuana.

"I don't know why, I think that is the biggest question on all of our minds in speaking with some of the family members. We want an explanation,” said Cady.

An attorney representing Glenny would not comment to the station.