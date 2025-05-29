Here are the celebrities Trump has pardoned so far

President Donald Trump added to his list of pardoned celebrities this week, including reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley and rapper NBA Young Boy.

Trump's pardons and commutations over the course of his first and current terms in office feature a number of public figures, including several rappers and an actor who participated in the Jan. 6 riots.

Here's a list of celebrity pardons granted by Trump so far.

Todd and Julie Chrisley

The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best," which ran for 10 seasons on the USA Network, were released from prison Wednesday after being granted their presidential pardons.

The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of swindling $36 million out of banks in the Atlanta area and committing years of tax evasion. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively.

The president claimed the pair were "prosecuted because they were celebrities.”

NBA YoungBoy

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose legal name is Kentrell Gaulden, was pardoned by Trump on Wednesday.

Gaulden was sentenced to 2 years in prison in 2024 after acknowledging he possessed weapons despite being a convicted felon, according to the Associated Press.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist," the rapper said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

Rod Blagojevich

The former Illinois Governor was pardoned on February 10 following convictions of wire fraud, lying to an FBI agent, extortion attempts and soliciting bribes more than a decade ago. Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009.

But in between trials and before receiving his 14-year sentence, Blagojevich also appeared on Trump's reality TV show, "Celebrity Apprentice," as a contestant in 2010.

Trump previously commuted Blagojevich's sentence in 2020.

Jay Johnston

The "Anchorman" and "Mr. Show" actor and comedian was one of the 1,500 pardons and commuted sentences Trump issued in January to those involved with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Johnston was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day for obstructing officers during a civil disorder, a felony offense, in October. Even before his sentencing, Johnston lost his role voicing a character on the animated show "Bob's Burgers."

Lil Wayne

Hip hop star Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was one of Trump's 143 last-minute pardons and commuted sentences of his first term.

The "Lollipop" rapper pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge in December 2020 after carrying a handgun on a private jet from California to Florida. Carter was previously convicted on felony weapon charges, making it illegal for him to possess firearms under federal law.

Carter is also the founder and CEO of record label Young Money Entertainment.

Kodak Black

Rapper and singer Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was pardoned alongside Lil Wayne at the end of Trump's first term.

The "No Flockin" singer was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapon charges after admitting he falsified information on federal forms to purchase firearms, obtaining two handguns and one semi-automatic weapon.

