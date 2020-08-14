Mourners Gather in Houston to Remember Slain Soldier

Live video of the Friday afternoon memorial service will appear in the player above.

Flags from the U.S., Texas and Mexico flew at half staff Friday as a white, horse-drawn carriage embellished with white flowers brought in the custom green casket that carried the remains of a slain soldier.

Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was laid to rest nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas. Mourners gathered at Cesar Chavez High School in Houston, where Guillen grew up playing soccer and dreaming of joining the military.

"She's very happy where she is next to God and the Virgin Mary," said Lupe Guillen. "We are not here for justice or politics today. We are here to remember, honor and respect Vanessa Guillen and her beautiful life, her tender heart and her beautiful face."

In a private moment just before entering the school's auditorium, where flowers in green and yellow hues, balloons, religious images and pictures of Guillen adorned the stage, family and friends walked behind the casket, accompanying Guillen on the last lap around the field she frequented as a teenager. Guillen's mother and grandmother grasped each other as they prayed over the casket through sobs.

The family of Vanessa Guillen visited with President Trump in the White House Oval Office on Thursday.

The Roman Catholic service was open to the public and was being streamed online. The memorial was scheduled to last until 8 p.m., with praise sessions, prayers and testimonials.

Guillen's story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment from Fort Hood to Capitol Hill.

Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Guillen family, said the family is thankful to President Donald Trump because the White House helped to expedite the process of giving Guillen's remains to relatives so they could have a funeral.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood, where she was stationed, on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found. Investigators said she was bludgeoned to death on base by a fellow soldier, who later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.

Supporters gather in San Antonio to help raise awareness of the case of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen. WOAI’s Morgan Burrell reports.

Civilian Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with a federal count of conspiracy to destroy evidence in helping dispose of the body. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Bell County Jail.

Guillen's family has said she was sexually harassed by Aguilar, but the Army has said there is no evidence of that.

The Army is investigating Guillen's death. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following Guillen's slaying.

Members of Congress have joined advocates for women demanding systemic shifts in military culture. Some have invoked the hashtag (hash)NiUnaMas, meaning "not one more woman dead," a rallying cry in Mexico against the killing of women.

Tuesday night a vigil for slain Fort Hood soldier was held in Dallas. A large crowd gathered outside Dallas City Hall to remember Vanessa Guillen and a call for justice.