Carnival Cruise Ship Smokestack Catches Fire in Turks & Caicos

The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands caught fire on Thursday and officials allowed guests and crew members to go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during the incident in Grand Turk, although it was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which was filmed by passengers.

“All guests and crew are safe,” the company said.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.