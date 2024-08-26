Italy

Captain of yacht that sank off Sicily faces manslaughter investigation, Italian media say

Under Italian laws, being under investigation doesn’t imply being guilty and doesn’t necessarily lead to criminal charges.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.

James Cutfield, a 51-year old New Zealand national, is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck, Italian dailies reported.

Prosecutors in Termini Imerese didn’t reply to calls to confirm the reports.

On Saturday, chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed an investigation had been launched but said a suspect hadn't been identified. He said his team will consider each possible element of responsibility including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision and the yacht’s manufacturer.

Cutfield was among 15 survivors of the sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others.

The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged luxury yacht, went down near the Mediterranean island in southern Italy last Monday.

Investigators are focusing on how a sailing vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed.

Prosecutors said the event was “extremely rapid” and could have been a “downburst” — a localized, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.

The crew was saved, except for the chef, while six passengers were trapped in the hull.

