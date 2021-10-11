capitol riot

Capitol Police Whistleblower Blasts 2 Senior Leaders for ‘Failures' on Jan. 6

The whistleblower's letter was obtained by NBC News

Capitol Riot Trump signs
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

A Capitol Police whistleblower sent a letter to Congressional leaders late last month accusing the agency’s two senior leaders of mishandling intelligence surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In the letter, obtained by NBC News, the whistleblower accused Sean Gallagher, the USCP's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its assistant chief of police for protective and intelligence operations, of significant "failures" in the lead up to and aftermath of the attack.

The whistleblower accused Gallagher and Pittman of failing to take appropriate action "which directly contributed to the deaths and wounding of officers and civilians." 

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotDonald TrumpCapitol Police
