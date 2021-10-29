capitol riot

Capitol Police Officer Charged With Obstructing Riot Probe Resigns From Force

Michael Angelo Riley was placed on administrative leave earlier this month

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a picture outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was selected Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Tom Williams/Roll Call

A U.S. Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction of justice in the Jan. 6 riot investigation has resigned from the force, his attorneys said Friday.

The officer, a 25-year veteran named Michael Angelo Riley, was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested for allegedly encouraging a pro-Trump rioter who'd stormed the Capitol to delete incriminating Facebook posts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Riley has pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charges.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus vaccine 11 mins ago

FDA Authorizes Pfizer's Low-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

Biden: Pope Told Me That I Can ‘Keep Receiving Communion'

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotCapitol PoliceMichael Riley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us