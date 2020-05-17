Canada

Canadian Air Force Jet Celebrating Coronavirus Workers Crashes Into Home

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A Canadian air force jet celebrating front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic crashed into a British Columbia home on Sunday, authorities and witnesses said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement that the incident occurred in Kamloops, northeast of Vancouver, NBC News reports. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or killed in the crash or what caused it.

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers. The Snowbirds are a military acrobatics squadron based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

A video that appeared to capture the crash showed two jets taking off and flying side by side for a few seconds. One of them veers into the sky and seconds later is seen spiraling toward the ground.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

