Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't

You’re in the kitchen making food and your pet is looking at you longingly for a bite. Most pet owners have been there.
If you frequently fall for those puppy dog eyes, it’s a good idea to know what is safe and unsafe for your dog (or cat) to eat.
When serving your pet any type of meat or fish, it should be cooked and the bones removed. And even foods that we may associate as being safe may actually be harmful to them (grapes for dogs, milk for cats).
Here is a guide for what is safe and unsafe for your pets, according to the Nasa Pet Hospital, American Kennel Club, and Purina:
SAFE for Dogs:
- Chicken
- Turkey
- Pork
- Lean Beef
- Ham
- Bread
- Cheese
- Milk (caution — some dogs may be lactose intolerant)
- Cashews
- Peanut Butter
- Popcorn (unsalted and unbuttered)
- Quinoa
- Shrimp (cooked and shell removed)
- Tuna (small amounts)
- Plain Yogurt
- Coconut Oil and Coconut Meat (but not the fuzzy shell)
- Honey
- Cooked Salmon
- Cooked Eggs
- Corn (remove from the cob)
- Bananas
- Blueberries
- Apples
- Seedless Watermelon
- Tomatoes (limited amounts, as a treat)
- Pumpkin
- Carrots
- Sweet Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Broccoli
- Green Peas
UNSAFE for Dogs:
- Almonds
- Chocolate
- Cinnamon
- Garlic
- Raw Meats and Fish
- Ice Cream (avoid due to high sugar content)
- Macadamia Nuts (highly poisonous)
- Grapes and raisins
- Onions
- Avocados
- Lemons and Limes
- Coffee and Tea (nothing containing caffeine)
- Chewing Gum and Foods Containing Xylitol
SAFE for Cats:
- Beef
- Chicken
- Turkey
- Liver
- Lamb
- Fish
- Brown Rice
- Cooked Eggs
- Cucumber
- Steamed Broccoli
- Carrots
- Asparagus
- Peas
- Bananas
- Blueberries
- Cantaloupe
- Seedless Watermelon
- Peeled and Deseeded Apples
- Pumpkins
UNSAFE for Cats:
- Dairy (products like milk, cheese and yogurt can actually cause indigestion because most cats are lactose intolerant)
- Chocolate
- Nuts
- Grapes and Raisins
- Coffee and Tea (nothing that contains caffeine)
- Foods in the Allium Family: Garlic, Onions, Chives, Leeks, Shallots, Scallions
- Coconut Milk
- Chewing Gum and Foods Containing Xylitol
- Alcohol
- Seeds
- Raw Meats and Fish
- Cooked Bones
