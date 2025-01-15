California Wildfires

Here's where insurance companies see the most risk for disasters

In the wake of the Los Angeles-area wildfires, some U.S. residents seek safety from climate-related calamities.

By Rob Wile and Joe Murphy | NBC News

Wildfires
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In the months preceding the outbreak of the infernos now raging through Los Angeles County, home insurance carriers began withdrawing new coverage in response to the rising threat from wildfires, while also increasing premium amounts for existing customers

Now, other residents across the U.S. are looking to see whether insurers in their areas have been making similar changes.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In fact, the U.S. Senate recently covered this exact issue. Last month, the Senate Budget Committee released a report showing the states and counties that have seen the greatest changes to their insurance profiles, as measured by number of canceled policies and extent of premium increases.

Not surprisingly, much of California, as well as hurricane-prone regions in Florida and Louisiana, topped the list. Oklahoma, where homeowners have suffered extensive wind and hail damage related to the rising intensity of tornadoes, also featured prominently, alongside parts of southern New England, the Carolinas, New Mexico, the northern Rockies and Hawaii.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Senate report is based on responses from 23 different carriers, covering 2018 through 2023. Those companies account for approximately 65% of the homeowners insurance market nationwide.

The lack of complete response may help explain an anomaly in the report: Los Angeles County, where the fires have been raging since Jan. 7, did not feature among the areas experiencing the greatest insurance distress.  

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

California Wildfires

Live updates: Dangerous winds continue Wednesday amid LA fires

Retail

Popular craft chain Joann files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here's what that means

Erica Handloff, a lead staffer behind the report, told NBC News the low response rate may help explain that gap. It may also have been affected by respondents not including condo and co-op policies. 

In fact, the California counties most deeply affected according to the Senate dataset were in northern and inland parts of the state — suggesting the fate that has befallen Southern California could someday be replicated elsewhere in the state.   

Below is a searchable database of nonrenewal rates by county.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us