Bush Family's Texas Home Eyed for National Park Designation

From left, former first lady Barbara Bush, President George H.W. Bush and former president George W. Bush hold hands during the invocation during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center Thursday, April 25, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AP

The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.

In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

capitol riot Jan 8

Democrats Plan Lightning Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now

capitol riot Jan 8

Latest Updates: Twitter Bans Trump; GOP Sen. Calls for Resignation

Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us