Bush Family's Texas Home Eyed for National Park Designation

The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.

In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.

Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.