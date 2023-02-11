LAX

Plane and Bus Collide at LAX Airport, Sending 4 to the Hospital

By Staff Reports

A bus collided with a tug that was pulling a plane for maintenance at LAX, leaving at least five people injured Friday night.

The incident was reported at 10 p.m.

The plane was being towed to a remote part of the airport when an airfield bus pulled in front of the plane, according to LAX.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

The injured included the bus driver and passengers on the shuttle bus. There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

"We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal,'' according to a tweet from the airport.

Services at LAX were not interrupted.

