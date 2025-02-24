NCAA basketball

Bus carrying IU Indy men's basketball team bursts into flames on highway

The IU Indy Athletics Department said the bus had a mechanical issue. No one was injured.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

IU Indy team bus after catching fire
IU-Indianapolis

The bus carrying the Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team burst into flames on the highway as it returned from a game in northern Kentucky. No one was injured.

The fire on the IU Indy bus was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported. Video and photos posted on Instagram by Jaguars guard Paul Zilinskas showed the charred bus on the side of the highway.

IU-Indianapolis team bus
A bus carrying the IU-Indianapolis men's basketball team caught fire Sunday in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. (IU-Indianapolis)

The school's athletics department said the bus had a mechanical issue.

"All members of the team and staff evacuated the bus without injury," the statement read.

Another bus was sent to pick up the team and staff.

The incident happened following the team's 71-67 loss to Northern Kentucky University.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

