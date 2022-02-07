Build-a-Bear

Build-A-Bear Releases Line of ‘Adult' Bears for ‘After Dark'

The "After Dark" collection includes bears drinking wine and wearing little more than boxers

Build-A-Bear Workshop
Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear, the teddy bear and other plush animal retailer, has released a line of adult-themed bears labeled its "After Dark" collection.

The "After Dark" collection, which debuted just in time for Valentine's Day, requires visitors to its website to ensure they're 18 years old or older before they access the site.

The bears don't appear to cross the line into the overtly raunchy. Most of them are holding wine, dressed in nothing but boxers or wearing shirts that declare "I Want to Take You Out."

