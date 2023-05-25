news

‘Bud Light on Us': Budweiser Parent Now Offering Money Back to Boost Sales

The promotion comes in the wake of ongoing backlash to Bud Light’s decision to tap transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just in time for Memorial Day: cheap beer — and in some cases, practically free.

Bud Light's parent company AB InBev has launched a promotion through May 31 offering a rebate of up to $15 to win back customers to the longtime No. 1-selling beer in the U.S.

The web address of the promotion: BudLight.com/BudLightOnUs.

U.S. residents can submit a proof of purchase through that online link for a prepaid card worth up to $15 in exchange for purchasing a 15-pack or larger of Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Select, or Bud Select 55. Customers will have until May 31 to make the purchase, and will have six months to use the card.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The promotion follows the ongoing backlash to Bud Light's decision to tap transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson during March Madness. Many customers also responded negatively to comments made by Alissa Heinerscheid, who took over as vice president of marketing for Bud Light last June, on a recent podcast in which, among other things, Heinerscheid called on the brand to be more "inclusive."

AB InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newslgbtq
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us