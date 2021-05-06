British Navy, French Police Boats in English Channel Standoff Over Post-Brexit Fishing Rights

Vessels from Britain's Royal Navy and French police boats patrolled Thursday near the English Channel island of Jersey, where French fishermen angry about losing access to waters off their coast gathered for a maritime protest.

The irate mariners set off flares and entered the island's main harbor, in the first major dispute between France and Britain over fishing rights in the wake of Brexit.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The European Union appealed for calm, but also accused the U.K. of not respecting the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal agreed to by the two sides.

The naval policing boats Athos and Themis were sent to keep watch on waters between France and Jersey, French maritime authorities for the English Channel and North Sea said. The deployment came after Britain on Wednesday directed two naval vessels, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to also patrol the waters around the island, a self-governing British Crown Dependency near the coast of northern France.

French fishermen steamed into Jersey waters to demonstrate against new post-Brexit rules requiring them to submit their past fishing activities in order to receive a license to continue operating in the island's waters. French fishing communities say some boats that have operated around Jersey for years have suddenly had their access restricted.

Dimitri Rogoff, who heads a grouping of fishermen, said about 50 boats from French ports along the western Normandy coast joined the protest Thursday morning, gathering their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier.

He said the protest over licenses for French fishermen was not an attempt to blockade the port.

“This isn't an act of war,” Rogoff said in a phone interview. “It's an act of protest.”

Jersey fisherman John Dearing said the scene off St. Helier was “like an invasion.”

“It was quite a sight,” he told British news agency PA. “It was impressive, I looked from the shore this morning and it was just like a sea of red lights and flares already going off at sea.”

French authorities said the patrol vessels were there to assist in any maritime emergencies.

“We would thus be capable of intervening rapidly should the situation worsen, which is not the case at the moment,” they said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

The British government said its two navy vessels “would remain in place to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure.”

Opponents accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of escalating the crisis, and of using the fishing spat as an Election Day stunt. The story dominated newspaper front page on Thursday, as voters go to the polls in local and regional elections in England, Scotland and Wales.

There have been numerous bouts of friction in the past between French and British fishermen. The latest dispute, the first since Britain’s departure from the European Union last year, came after the island implemented new requirements that make fishermen account for their past work in Jersey waters to be eligible for a license to continue operating there.

Authorities on Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, said some of the French boats had not provided the right paperwork, and accused France of acting disproportionately after Paris threatened to cut off electricity to the island.

Jersey and the other Channel Islands lie closer to France than to Britain, and Jersey receives most of its electricity from France, supplied through undersea cables.

French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned Tuesday that France was ready to take “retaliatory measures,” accusing Jersey of stalling in issuing licenses to French boats under the terms of the U.K.’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Jersey government officials met with French fishermen on Thursday in an attempt to end the dispute.

Don Thompson, president of the Jersey Fishermen's Association, said the French fishermen should be given more time to supply the information they need to get the permits but that no more concessions should be made.

“The real way to solve this is not by rolling over and giving French what they want," he told the AP. “They want the conditions completely removed from the licenses.”

He said that if French fishermen had missing paperwork, "then they just need to go back to their government, not hold Jersey under siege.”