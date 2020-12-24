Britain and European Union Strike Last-Minute Post-Brexit Trade Deal

With just days until the deadline, the United Kingdom and European Union agreed a post-Brexit trade deal Thursday, signaling the end of a four-year saga that engulfed British politics and exposed a deep cultural divide that shows no signs of healing.

Both sides have presented the deal as a political win, saving the U.K. and remaining 27 E.U. members from the threat of a "no-deal" Brexit — widely regarded as a nightmare scenario that would damage economies on both sides.

In reality however, this deal is what experts call a "thin" free trade agreement. It focuses largely on quotas and tariffs but does not avoid regulatory checks on goods at the border, something that experts have warned could cause chaos at the ports, price rises and even shortages.

The U.K. voted to leave the E.U. in 2016 and after years of tortuous politicking finally exited on Jan. 31 this year. Until Dec. 31 it is in a "transition period" with the remaining 27 E.U. countries, keeping the same rules while trying to negotiate a deal.

Negotiators have been shuttling between London and Brussels for months. For most of that time it seemed as though they would be unable to break the deadlock, which centered around how to stop Britain gaining an unfair advantage on its newly estranged neighbors, and fishing rights.

Now it's been agreed by negotiators, the deal will need to be approved by E.U. leaders, who have been consulted constantly throughout the trade talks, and British lawmakers in the House of Commons, where Johnson holds a strong majority and the opposition Labour Party is not expected to stand in his way.

The initial Brexit vote was decided 52 percent to 48 but polls now consistently show that more people than not believe it was a mistake.

