By Ryan Taylor and James Neveau

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams released a statement regarding his status, thanking the Bears and saying that he was taking time away to tend to his health.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," he said.

Here is the full statement provided by the team:

Rumors swirled Wednesday that a raid had taken place at Halas Hall in connection to Williams, but the Bears said those rumors were false.

Williams, 53, was serving his second season as the Bears' defensive coordinator under Eberflus. The Bears hired him in early 2022, days after the team hired Eberflus.

Eberflus and Williams coached together with the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons before joining forces again in Chicago. Then, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator and Williams was the defensive backs coach.

